Nightclubs in Spain could reopen this summer in low risk areas.

The ministry of health has proposed to the 17 regional governments to allow bars and nightclubs, which have been closed since August 2020, to stay open until 3 am and restaurants until 1 AM.

The new measures would also see the return of events with 2,500 to 10,000 people, depending on the COVID-19 situation of the region

Nighttime venues, including beach restaurants, would be allowed to fill 50% capacity indoors and another 10% if air ventilation is ensured.

But the restrictions will not be lifted until Spain reaches a 70% vaccination rate, warned Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias.

Autonomous communities would also have to agree to the plans and so far Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia, Murcia and the Basque Country have opposed the move.

It comes as Spain gears up to reopen to international tourism on Monday, letting holidaymakers from any country enter Spain as long as they have received a full course of a World Health Organisation-approved vaccine two weeks before arrival.

READ MORE: