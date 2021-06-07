ADULTS over 40 in Basque Country and Navarra can now receive their coronavirus vaccine.

The Basque Country and Navarra today invite all residents aged between 40 and 49 to roll up their sleeve, providing they meet the requirements.

They join the 10 autonomous communities and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which have already begun to vaccinate people over 40.

Some 15% of people in this population group have already received the first dose in those territories but Madrid, Catalonia, Valencia and Castilla y León have yet to join the latest vaccine call-out.

Currently, almost 70% of Spaniards between 50 and 59 years old have already received at least one dose and more than 10 million citizens have already received both jabs.

