AT LEAST 60 partygoers in Sevilla are facing fines for breaching COVID-19 rules.
Police were alerted to the get-together on Sunday morning (June 6) at around 1.45am.
Music was blaring and there were dozens of people inside enjoying a musical performance without using masks or socially distancing.
The revellers’ get together was also a breach on the limit of people that could get together indoors, police said.
It comes as National Police sanctions for breaching anticovid regulations fell by 13% for breaching anticovid regulations.
Over the weekend police across filed just 1,111 sanction proposals related to breaches of the COVID regulations, around 13% less than last weekend.
Specifically, 589 fines were recorded in the Friday / Saturday night section, compared to 574 last weekend, and 522 in the Saturday / Sunday night section, compared to 707 the previous week.
