AT LEAST 60 partygoers in Sevilla are facing fines for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Police were alerted to the get-together on Sunday morning (June 6) at around 1.45am.

Music was blaring and there were dozens of people inside enjoying a musical performance without using masks or socially distancing.

The revellers’ get together was also a breach on the limit of people that could get together indoors, police said.

It comes as National Police sanctions for breaching anticovid regulations fell by 13% for breaching anticovid regulations.

Over the weekend police across filed just 1,111 sanction proposals related to breaches of the COVID regulations, around 13% less than last weekend.

Specifically, 589 fines were recorded in the Friday / Saturday night section, compared to 574 last weekend, and 522 in the Saturday / Sunday night section, compared to 707 the previous week.

