HARD braking around speed cameras leads to dangerous driving and can see fines of up to €200 handed out warns the Department of Traffic (DGT).

Hitting the brakes before going through a speed control is something that many drivers are guilty of and create a danger zone in an already hazard roadway, the DGT knows it and have put a measure in place in an attempt to curb the frequent infraction—the double speed camera.

These repeated radars are strategically placed in such a way that once you pass the first one, if you are tempted to slam down on the accelerator, you might be caught out by a second radar camouflaged further ahead on the road.

Those drivers caught out will receive an unpleasant surprise in the form of a fine of up to €200 sent a few weeks later.

The DGT has explained that the devices against excessive speed are not to collect money, but to ‘prevent vehicles from driving faster than they should.’

The double speed camera was a mechanism implemented by the Navarre Regional Police in February 2020 and has now also been implemented by the DGT across Spanish roads.

Speeding violations continue to lead the ranking of road fines handed out in Spain, with 2,430,056 complaints made last year.

The other most common driving offences in Spain are driving vehicles without a valid MOT stamp (434,479); driving while using a mobile phone (96,181); driving without a licence (94,457) and not using a seat belt (94,417).

Andalucia was the region with the highest number of offences reported in 2020, with a total of 858,631 fines handed out in the region.

