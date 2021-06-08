PANDEMIC statistics are remaining very constant according to today’s(June 9) report from the Valencian Health Ministry.

167 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, which is one more than last Tuesday.

Infections yesterday stood at 203, but that included cases from over the weekend.

Just one additional death was announced today which occurred in the last week.

It’s the first notification of a fatality caused by coronavirus since last Thursday.

The pandemic death toll in the region now stands at 7,442, a rise of seven since last Tuesday, with most of the deaths coming from earlier in the year.

After a weekend rise in hospital admissions, the number has risen by just one today to 143.

That is 20 more cases than a week ago.

Intensive care patients are at 28, which is the same as yesterday, and one more than on June 1.

The late night curfew ended this morning in the Valencian Community with the hospitality sector allowed to remain open until 1.00 am and nightlife businesses through to 2.00 am.

