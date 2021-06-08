SPAIN has apologised to Portugal and will scrap new land border rules tomorrow(June 9), just two days after introducing them.

It’s a very quick U-turn after the Portuguese government complained over the sudden change which required people heading into Spain to produce a negative COVID test.

That was despite the land border being reopened between the two countries from May 1 with no restrictions.

Spain’s decision caused anger in Lisbon, just days after leaders from both countries smiled in front of the cameras to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup finals.

Madrid government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, said: “No additional test will be required, and no additional protocols beyond those already in place.”

“We apologise because some confusion may have arisen,” she added, with the restriction set to be officially lifted tomorrow.

Jesus Montero did not specify what led to the confusion or who was responsible for it.

Yesterday’s Portugal rule change came while UK arrivals have been able to travel to Spain since May 21 without the need to show a COVID test because the government classified the UK as a ‘safe country’.

Spain yesterday started to allow in fully-vaccinated visitors from all countries, except for Brazil, India, and South Africa.

Some Spanish regions have already facilitated access to the EU COVID travel certificates that will allow travel across all 27 member countries.

