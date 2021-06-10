AN ORGANISED Crime Gang has had cash amounts totalling €16.5 million seized as Spain’s Guardia Civil delivered Operation Jumita.

The largest cash seizure in Spain’s history also saw 1.6 tonnes of cocaine taken out of distribution.

BIGGEST CASH HAUL IN SPANISH HISTORY: Seized from OCG in Port of Algeciras

With the support of Europol and its European Economic and Financial Crime Centre (EFECC), the Guardia Civil dismantled the trafficking network that brought Class A drugs from South America to the Port of Algeciras in Spain.

The criminal gang consisted of employees that worked in various port departments, just to the west of Gibraltar.

Their men on the inside included two from the Border Inspection Post, four from Auxiliary Maritime Services (SAM), and several freight forwarders, consignees and carriers.

PORT OF ALGECIRAS: Shipments from South America

After investigations started in August 2020, some 29 people were arrested on April 29.

Sources say one large consignment of cocaine was hidden among frozen mackerel as it entered the Port of Algeciras.

One of the gang, already on the run from Spanish justice, was tracked down and arrested in Amsterdam with the support of Dutch police officers.

This individual had been on the run since 2017 due to his involvement in another drug-smuggling operation.

Due to the gang’s far-reaching international connections, the case was supported by the EFECC at Europol with two analysts seconded to Spain to carry out real-time cross-checking of data during the day of action.

MORE SMUGGLING NEWS: 450KG OF COCAINE INTERCEPTED IN SPAIN EN ROUTE FROM CANARIES TO VALENCIA