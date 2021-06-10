NEW COVID-19 cases have risen slightly on a week-to-week basis in the Valencian Community.

Today’s(June 10) report from the regional health ministry has declared 196 new infections, which is 16 more than a week ago.

In a break from the usual trend of Wednesday to Thursday increases, today’s total is 12 less than yesterday.

Once again, no new deaths or fatalities earlier in the year from COVID-19 were announced.

That means the pandemic death toll remains at 7,442, with just seven deaths reported in the last seven days, most of which date back to January or February.

Hospitalisations have slight risen to 125, two more than yesterday, and ten more on a week-to-week comparison.

There are 27 intensive care patients which is two less than yesterday and one more than a week ago.

