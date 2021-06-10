THE Balearic government has announced that ferias and fairs can take place across the region this summer.

An agreement was reached this week that both ferias and fairs can now be held under certain measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These include holding the events under a limited capacity, outdoors or in a well ventilated space indoors, with attendees also having to wear a face mask and adhering to social distancing at all times.

Despite the lifting of the ban, equality minister Mercedes Garrid called for responsibility from the public, warning that the ‘virus had not yet disappeared’ despite the ‘very good data from the Balearic Islands’ in terms of their number of active cases and hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, 300 extra police officers will be drafted in to work across the Balearics this summer.

Beginning their duties from July 1 until the end of September, these Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil officers will be employed under ‘Operation Summer 2021’ and be tasked with minimising the risks associated with crimes in areas populated with tourists.

One of their main focuses will be preventing online scams for accommodation and travel packages, one of the most frequent causes of complaints during the summer season in the islands.

It comes as the Balearic government has revealed that they will allow nightclubs to reopen this year following Spain’s ministry of health’s proposal to the regional governments that they could permit these venues to stay open under certain restrictions.

This would include closing their doors at 3am, capacity limits, air ventilation guarantees and no less than a 70% vaccination rate being achieved in the region.

