A new outdoor centre in the port area of Alicante is claiming to be the ‘largest gastronomic and artistic cultural complex in the open air of the Spanish Mediterranean’.

The facility, which opens tomorrow evening(June 11), is operated by Ocean Grupo Marcos who have described it as a ‘new concept’.

It will occupy 3,000 square metres at the Pier 12 area of the port.

A hundred people are employed at the centre which is divided into four sections.

A gourmet food area will offer a variety of new and traditional cuisine while a wine bar occupies another space, with a selection of local Alicante wines.

Another zone features a 300 square metre area playground with trained supervisors to watch over the children using it.

Finally a space has been dedicated to art, culture, entertainment, fashion and leisure with exhibitions and events in the pipeline.

The area will host several fashion shows including October’s Alicante Fashion Week.

A statement from Ocean Grupo Marcos said: “We want to make Alicante a major city to celebrate social events involving renowned artists and professionals.”

The new complex will have facilities to host conventions and major exhibitions.

“This outdoor multi space will become the engine of Alicante’s tourist and economic recovery,” the statement boldly proclaimed.

READ MORE ALICANTE TO APPLY FOR UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE STATUS

LIVE MUSIC FANS TARGETED FOR OVERNIGHT STAYS IN ALICANTE