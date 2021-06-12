SPAIN’s football players have received their COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the Euros 2020.

The team are now all vaccinated ahead of their opening match against Sweden on Monday.

Health professionals supported by six uniformed army staff administered the vaccines to players at Las Rozas on Friday morning.

According to reports the vaccines, which came from the army hospital Gomez Ulla in Madrid, have been completed so second doses are not required.

It comes as the team plans to play the mega tournament were nearly scuppered when captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday

His diagnosed catalysed tense negotiations between the government and the Spanish FA this week but a decision was finally made to approve the squad’s vaccinations.

As for Busquets, Enrique confirmed he will still be part of the squad but is currently isolating.

Speaking in his press conference yesterday, Luis Enrique said: “The president is handling the issue of vaccines, and we trust he will do the best.

“If he considers, and the doctors consider, that it is necessary, we will do the best for the national team. I’d have liked it done when the squad was announced, but that was not possible.

“I would be pretty annoyed not to be able to count on a player because of side effects (to vaccine).”

A statement from the Spanish FA read: “The purpose of this vaccination is to make it easier for Spain to play Euro 2020 with full security guarantees in addition to allowing the national team to compete on equal terms with other participating teams that have already been immunised.

“The vaccination will take place this Friday in the Ciudad del Futbol of Las Rozas by the armed forces and will begin at 10 a.m. The national team will be vaccinated by supplying different vaccines depending on the situation of each member.”