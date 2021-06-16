FIVE people, including a baby, young girl and three adults were injured in two separate fires, which occurred in Torrevieja in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The first fire began around midnight, on Calle Los Gases de Torrevieja, where a baby and a 38-year-old man were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The reason for why the first floor flat went up in flames is currently unknown.

Firefighters who attended the two fires treated those injured at the scene.

Just a few hours later, at 4.30am, the fire department received another call about a fire in a block of flats at Calle Arquitecto Larramendi, where three people, a seven-year-old girl, a man and a woman, were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Due to the extent of the fire, the entire building had to be evacuated. It’s reported that three of the five floors became filled with smoke, with many people suffering from smoke inhalation.

Everyone involved in the blaze has now been discharged.

