A BRAND new festival, Brilla Torrevieja, will be taking place in the centre of the coastal city, at Era de la Sal between August 1 and 7 this summer.

A celebration of music, culture and gastronomy, alongside the selection of international and national artists, there will also be a host of experiences to enjoy. 

The festival promises to bring together music, culture and gastronomy.

One of the objectives of the festival is to ‘promote tourism and local commerce, involving both the tourist sector in the area, as well as the commerce of the city,’ according to a spokesperson for the festival. 

So far, the schedule of performances is:
August 1: Pol Granch
August 2: Nina Pastori
August 3: God Save the Queen
August 4: Jorge Drexler
August 5: RVFV and Lennis Rodriguez
August 6: El Canijo de Jerez
August 7: Sidecars

Covid-19 measures will be in place. For more information and tickets head to www.brillatorrevieja.com.

