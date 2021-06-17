A BRAND new festival, Brilla Torrevieja, will be taking place in the centre of the coastal city, at Era de la Sal between August 1 and 7 this summer.
A celebration of music, culture and gastronomy, alongside the selection of international and national artists, there will also be a host of experiences to enjoy.
One of the objectives of the festival is to ‘promote tourism and local commerce, involving both the tourist sector in the area, as well as the commerce of the city,’ according to a spokesperson for the festival.
So far, the schedule of performances is:
August 1: Pol Granch
August 2: Nina Pastori
August 3: God Save the Queen
August 4: Jorge Drexler
August 5: RVFV and Lennis Rodriguez
August 6: El Canijo de Jerez
August 7: Sidecars
Covid-19 measures will be in place. For more information and tickets head to www.brillatorrevieja.com.
READ ALSO:
- Free Festival announced showing off the young musical talent of Spain’s Costa Blanca
- WELCOME TO WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL: Spain’s Valencia gears up to host year-long international festival in 2022
- Spain’s Marbella signs off new contract for popular Starlite Festival until 2027