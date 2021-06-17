PEDRO Sánchez has indicated when masks will stop being mandatory outdoors in Spain.

Most regions are hoping the masks can be ditched as soon as the end of June after the Prime Minister said on Wednesday that he hopes to relax the rules following the success of the vaccine rollout across the country.

There was no confirmation of a specific date that masks will cease to be essential outside but Sánchez did say his ‘roadmap was clear’.

Speaking just hours before a meeting between the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) and the Ministry of Health, Sanchez acknowledged the masks debate for the first time since vaccinations started.

He said: “Soon we will abandon the masks on the street. We have reached cruising speed in vaccinations.

In a few days we will have more than 15 million people fully vaccinated and, in a few weeks, 50% of the population will have at least one dose.

“The roadmap is clear. Total vaccination is the bridge to full recovery.”

READ MORE: