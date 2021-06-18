THE Policia Nacional has welcomed their French and Italian colleagues once again this summer to pound the tourist beat in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca.

It’s all part of the ‘European Commissariats’ exchange programme that started in 2008 with just France and Spain.

It has expanded in the last 13 years to include officers from Germany, Italy and Portugal.

In return, Policia Nacional officers will be despatched this year to Paris, and a selection of Portuguese resort areas.

For the first time, the scheme has been extended to Alicante City with non-Spanish officers already on local streets.

Members of France’s Police Nationales and Italy’s Polizia di Stato will work with the Policia Nacional as translators for tourists and to give them information.

They will also help them if they need to report a crime during their Costa Blanca holiday.

READ MORE COMPULSORY OUTDOOR MASK-WEARING TO END IN SPAIN ON JUNE 26

BENIDORM BEACHES GET NEW SEASIDE SAFETY TEAM FOR THE SUMMER