FIERCE – and somewhat unexpected – storms hit Castellon Province yesterday (Thursday June 18).

The fire department was called out to rescue an elderly and bedridden man from his home in Benicarlo, who was unable to move as his house filled with water.

Meanwhile, the emergency services saved two people who had become trapped inside a car near Vinaros football ground, another four occupants of a second vehicle stranded in the Benicarlo area, and a young woman whose car had been washed off the road in Peñiscola.

Also in Vinaros, the Bomberos removed a tree branch that had fallen on the telephone line and pumped rainwater out of the lift shaft in two blocks of flats.

Top rainfall figures were registered in Santa Magdalena de Pulpis (61 litres per square metre), Benicarlo (57) and Alcala de Xivert (47).

Even more impressive is the fact that most of these registers took place in less than one hour, with the State weather agency Aemet reporting more than 44,000 bolts of lightning before 5.30 pm.

The orange weather alert remained in place until the evening, when the storm began moving north to Tarragona (Catalunya).

READ MORE: