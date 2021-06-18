A man has lost his dead wife’s inheritance because he broke a promise not to have a relationship with another woman.

A court in A Coruña ruled against the man with his ex-wife’s brothers now getting the money.

He has also been ordered to pay back what he has spent.

The amount of money involved has not been revealed but the legal battle is not over as the widower can appeal to the Supreme Court.

Public details of the case have been minimal.

What has been revealed is that the man’s wife died in 1996.

He pledged to her that he would not start a new life with another woman if she passed away.

The stipulation in the will referred to a ‘ second marriage’ and a lower A Coruña court found in his favour at a previous hearing.

The matter was taken on appeal to the region’s Provincial Court by the dead woman’s relatives.

The judges ruled that since he had been living with another woman ‘for years’ it was in effect a ‘de facto’ marriage, and therefore the conditions for getting the inheritance had been broken.

Police reports were used to confirm that he was cohabiting at a single address.

It’s not known how long his current relationship had been going on for.

