PEDRO Sanchez has had the coronavirus vaccine.

The prime minister, who is aged 49, received his first jab at Puerta de Hierro Hospital in the Spanish capital.

By having the vaccine, Sanchez joins more than 18million people in Spain who have received a first dose.

It was not revealed which type of vaccine he received.

As he left the hospital on Friday evening, he took to social media to share the news.

He wrote: “Today I received the first dose of the vaccine at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital. Thanks to all the health professionals who take care of us on a daily basis.”

Sanchez added the hashtag #YoMeVacuno and said that vaccines ‘save lives and are marking the path to recovery. They are our horizon of hope.’

His first jab comes just hours after he announced the end of wearing masks outdoors this month.

Masks will still have to be worn if a minimum distance of 1.5 metres between people cannot be maintained.

Indoor mask-wearing rules will continue for the time being.

At the end of a speech yesterday morning, Sanchez said that he would ‘convene a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 24 to approve the measure’.

“This will be the last weekend with masks in open spaces,” he said.

Sanchez said the move had been prompted by the ‘good progress of the pandemic in the country’ and ‘improving epidemiological indicators’.

“Our faces will return to their normal appearance in the coming days,” the PM concluded.

