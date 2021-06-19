Holidays haven’t been on the cards for many of this year, thanks to travel restrictions and the threat of coronavirus.

However, as COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out there is hope that come summer we’ll be able to head out further afield than our local areas.

Now that a vaccine passport is being tested, it looks like we could soon enjoy a summer holiday, just like the old days.

So, where are those of us in Spain allowed to go on holiday this summer? Although travel restrictions are volatile during the pandemic, there are some spots that could be on offer to us.

We take a look at the likelihood of where we could be going on holiday this summer including UK holidays, Europe and long-haul destinations.

Check out our guide below…

What countries are we not allowed to enter?

There is still an extensive list of countries that have Spain on their red list, which means people from Spain are still not allowed to enter Japan, Australia, Argentina, China, Canada, the United States, Morocco, India, Indonesia, Russia and New Zealand.

The USA has a blanket ban on all Schengen countries, while Argentina plans to remain in a state of emergency until December 31.

Meanwhile, Japan has a strict ban on entry for non-Japanese citizens, but there are exceptions for those traveling for humanitarian or residency reasons.

Where can we go without facing any restrictions?

Spanish residents and nationals can visit the following countries outside of the EU without restrictions: Albania, Andorra, Brazil, Costa Rica, Jamaica, North Macedonia, Mexico, Montenegro, Dominican Republic, Romania, Switzerland, Tanzania and Ukraine.

You can also visit three countries inside the EU without any hassle. Luxembourg, Romania and Sweden are not asking for PCR tests.

What about countries that require a negative PCR?

Around 70 countries worldwide request that people travelling from Spain demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated before entering the country. If you are yet to receive both doses, you can submit a negative PCR test instead.

If you are looking to stay within the EU, those countries are France, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Greece, Turkey, and Croatia, Malta, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Serbia.

On the other hand, the non-EU countries within this category are: Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Ecuador, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, Lebanon, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sierra, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Togo, Turkey , Uganda, Uzbekistan, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Israel.

Which countries require quarantine upon arrival?

In addition to taking a test, some countries also require visitors to self-isolate as soon as they enter.

If you want to go to the United Kingdom, you must present a negative test and then quarantine for ten days.

Others that have also joined this initiative are Iceland, Ireland, Hungary, Thailand, Bangladesh, Chile, and Tunisia.

What about the COVID-19 passport?

Next month the COVID passport will come into force. This means that from July 1 people from Spain will be able to travel freely to many EU countries without the need for PCR tests, provided that they can prove they have received a full course of vaccine treatment.

These countries include Austria, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

