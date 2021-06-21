ANDALUCIA has drawn up plans to vaccinate secondary school children against COVID-19 before the end of summer.

The Junta’s health minister yesterday revealed that pupils between 12 and 17 years old will receive the jab ahead of starting the new school year in September, in a move that could help prevent school closures if infections rise.

Speaking in an interview with La Secta on Sunday Jesús Aguirre said that the adolescents will receive ‘at least their first jab’ by the end of August.

He said :”For the last fortnight of August we want to have that band moderately vaccinated, that is to say well before school starts.”

Last month, the European Commission authorized Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech’s (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine to be used in children as young as 12 but left decisions on when to roll out the shots up to member states.

Germany announced plans to begin vaccinating youngsters from this month while Italy said it would soon extend its campaign to include children.

The UK has been one of the fastest in the world to roll out their vaccine – currently those aged 29 and over are receiving their first dose – but has yet to come to a decision on children.

Meanwhile the US has already immunised around 600,000 children, aged between 12 and 15.

