HALF of Spain’s population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot according to Health Minister, Carolina Darias.

Darias said that 15 million people had been fully vaccinated either with two doses or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health Ministry statistics show that 23,772,029 people had received at least one injection as of yesterday(June 24).

That number translates to 50.1% of the country’s population.

The government target is to reach 70% of full vaccinations by mid-August, but they appear to be at least a week behind schedule.

The current split is 15,138,439(31.9%) people who have had the full inoculation regime, with 8,633,590 who have received a first injection.

Carolina Darias said: “In the last week Spain has exceeded putting three million injections into arms and vaccinations are going along at cruising speed.”

She pointed out that ‘virtually everybody’ aged over 70 had been fully immunised and that 81.9% of people over 40 years had got at least one shot.

