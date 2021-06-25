A LIGHT magnitude 2.7 quake has been registered in Granada this Wednesday.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the earthquake was recorded at 17:35 this Wednesday located at longitude -4 and latitude 37.02, with the epicentre in Alhama de Granada.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake had a shallow depth (10 kilometres) and was felt by many people in the area of the epicentre, however, so far no damage, incidents or aftershocks have been reported.

According to the information available on the IGN website, the quake occurred following days of low magnitude seismic activity in the area, specifically in the following locations:

Lecrin: Monday, June 21, at 9:46am, registering 1.6 on the Richter scale.

Monday, June 21, at 9:46am, registering 1.6 on the Richter scale. Alhama de Granada: Sunday, June 20, at 20.10 hrs, registering 1.5 on the Richter scale.

Sunday, June 20, at 20.10 hrs, registering 1.5 on the Richter scale. Ogijares : Sunday, June 20, at 7.19 am, registering 1.7 on the Richter scale.

: Sunday, June 20, at 7.19 am, registering 1.7 on the Richter scale. Armilla: Sunday, June 20, at 2.37 am, registering 1.5 on the Richter scale.

This hot spot in South Western Spain is where the Eurasian and African plates meet and closer to Granada are smaller fault lines along the edge of the Cordillera Betica.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

