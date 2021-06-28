INDOOR capacity of bars and restaurants in the Murcia region will rise to 75% from this Wednesday(June 30).

Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño, announced the change today and added that no municipality was in a very high or high risk classification for COVID-19 infections.

The region has also gone a week without a coronavirus-related death.

Jose Pedreño also said that there will be limits will be scrapped from Friday(July 2) over how many people can gather in churches or for informal meetings.

In keeping with neighbouring regions like Valencia, there is an underlying rise in new COVID infections, mainly among younger people.

Juan Jose Pedreño said: “In the last week the incidence rate of infections has gone up by 10%, and is down to interaction among people who can be easily infected.”

The minister said that the biggest rise in COVID positives is among 13 to 19-year-olds with an 80% upturn, while the 20 to 29 age bracket has seen a 30% hike in recent days.

