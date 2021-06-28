SPANISH bridging measures between Spain and Gibraltar have been extended until October 2021, in a bid to ‘address the number of issues arising from the UK and Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the EU’.

With Brexit came a lot of changes to the rights of citizens and businesses. The Spanish Government agreed an initial transition period under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, which came to an end in December 2020.

The bridging measures have now been extended until October 31 2021, to help ‘address the number of issues arising from the UK and Gibralatar’s withdrawal from the EU whilst an agreement with respect to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU is negotiated’.

The extended measures include:

Healthcare

Persons with a right of access to public healthcare in Gibraltar will continue to be able to access public healthcare in Spain, up to 31 October 2021, on terms equivalent to those which existed when the UK and Gibraltar left the EU.

It will also allow for people who are resident in Spain but covered by Gibraltar social security legislation (including frontier workers) to continue to access public healthcare in Spain.

The Gibraltar Government will also provide reciprocal treatment, in Gibraltar, for visitors to Gibraltar or residents in Gibraltar, under the same terms.

Driving licences

The period which was set to expire on 30 June 2021, which allowed for people to legally reside in Spain to continue to have their Gibraltar driving licences recognised in Spain, has been extended to 31 October 2021 – this information is relevant only to holders of Gibraltar driving licences who are legal residents in Spain.

Further information can be sought from brexit@gibraltar.gov.gi.

