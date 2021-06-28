NEW coronavirus cases have almost tripled compared to the previous weekend in the Valencian Community with a total harking back to late February.

The regional health ministry figures today(June 28) have declared 965 new COVID-19 infections.

Added to the Saturday update of 373 infections, it means the weekend total stands at 1,338.

It’s a figure not seen since late February as the region fought back against thousands of new COVID-19 cases.

Last weekend’s total came in at 451.

Two prominent factors are in play, with the overwhelming number of new cases coming in from Valencia Province, as opposed to Alicante and Castellon Provinces.

Out of today’s 965 figure, 772 infections were in Valencia Province.

The other issue is that the trend of unvaccinated young people catching the coronavirus is getting worse.

Over the last 48 hours, 52% of new infections across the Valencian Community came from people aged between 15 and 29 years.

Most of the outbreaks of ten or more people involve younger people.

The largest report involves 31 infections among a group of 16 and 17-year-olds who went to a party in Betera.

Deputy director of epidemiology for Valencia’s Health Ministry, Herme Vanaclocha, said: “The increase in cases is is caused by the relaxation of restrictions leading to increased social interaction among larger groups of people.”

The current set of restrictions are due to be reviewed tomorrow by the Valencian government.

On the positive side, once again no further deaths have been reported in the region through COVID-19

It means the pandemic death toll remains at 7,450, with only two fatalOties reported in the last week, both of which dated back to January and February.

Hospital admissions have risen but only to very low levels last seen three weeks ago.

The current total of hospitalisations is 126, which is 14 more than last Monday.

Intensive care unit patients number 14, which is the same figure as seven days ago.

