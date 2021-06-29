A SPANISH man plunged to his death during a family hike on a mountain in Malaga.

The hiker, from Sevilla, was walking the El Torcal de Antequera on Saturday, June 26 when he tripped and fell down a five-metre ravine.

The alarm was raised at around 12.40pm when the man’s wife called 112 Andalucía to say that her partner had slipped and fallen some two kilometres from the visitor centre.

Local police rushed to the spot, just above Villanueva de la Concepción, alongside the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue group, firefighters and Infoca personnel.

The man’s body was found by the emergency teams and rushed to Cártama by helicopter.

El Torcal

He suffered a fatal injury to his head and tragically could not be saved.

The area where the accident happened in El Torcal is not marked as a hiking route, with many rocky slopes and cliffs and protected as a vulture sighting area.

There have been other fatal accidents in the area in recent years.

