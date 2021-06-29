A HUNT has been launched for a driver who fled the scene of a dramatic car crash on the Costa del Sol.

The car flipped over close to Avenida Carvajal in Fuengirola on Sunday morning, June 27, around 7am.

But when police arrived on the scene the driver had vanished.

The makes and models of the cars are unknown at this time.

The National and Local Police have now launched an investigation and are looking to find the missing driver.

Earlier this year a British woman was arrested after she hid in the bushes to avoid police hunting for a roadside killer on the Costa del Sol.

The 35-year-old is facing charges including manslaughter and road traffic offences after she allegedly hit and killed a delivery driver while blasting down the wrong side of the A7 motorway.

She was detained in the resort of Marbella after Colombian moped driver Juan David died from injuries sustained in the horror crash at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

The 28-year-old rider was hit head-on by a rental car driving on the wrong side of the road near the Puerto Banus exit.

The moped burst into flames on impact and the driver of the rented Mercedes GLA 200 continued for 500 yards before fleeing the damaged car and tried to escape on foot.

Police sources said they found the unnamed Brit, who lives in the area, crouching in the bushes by the side of the road.

She appeared to be so drunk they couldn’t breathalyse her and she was taken to hospital for further tests.

