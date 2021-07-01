ROCK Boulder Park at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre has finally opened to the public.

The official inauguration took place on June 30, by Chief Minister Fabian Picado and Minister for Sport and Leisure Steven Linares.

The 375 m2 space is located on the second floor of the sports centre and is open from 9am to 11pm everyday.

A single admission costs £5 per person though keen climbers can opt for a monthly membership at £35 or six months for £200.

The wall is open to everyone (aged six and over) but before beginners can climb, they will have to do a short test. This involves watching a 4-minute induction video and then answering a few questions.

Special bouldering shoes are required, which can be hired at the wall – currently they are free of charge.

A post sharing the opening on King’s Bastion Leisure Centre Facebook page, said the new bouldering wall will provide a ‘fun activity that practically everyone (six years upwards) will be able to enjoy. It’s also an excellent fitness training facility and will cater for all climbing skill levels from beginners to advanced’.

Many may remember that the second floor space was once home to an ice rink, but in 2020 The Gibraltar Government made the decision to dismantle it, due to the high maintenance cost.

The Government said it would have cost them nearly half a million pounds to keep the rink open, after the gas being used as coolant stopped being manufactured.

They also revealed that the rink was costing £8,000 a month while only bringing in £3,000.