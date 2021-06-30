COVID-19 cases have more than tripled over seven days in the Valencian Community.

The latest report(June 30) from the regional health ministry says that there have been 934 new infections.

That’s 316 more than yesterday and a massive 655 case rise on a week-to-week basis.

733 of today’s new infections have come in Valencia Province, with 143 in Alicante and 58 in Castellon.

Though younger unvaccinated people are accounting for the bulk of cases, its unclear why the majority of new infections are coming in Valencia Province.

The positive news is that the big infection rise is not translating into increased hospital admissions or death rates.

Regional health minister, Ana Barcelo, admitted that the situation was ‘being monitored very closely’.

Barcelo reiterated that vaccinations were being ‘speeded up’ for younger age groups.

Just one death through COVID-19 was reported today with the fatality happening in the last week.

The regional death toll is now 7,453 with just three deaths announced in the last week.

Hospitalisations stand at 127, which is two less than yesterday, but 33 more on a week-to.week basis, when the total on June 23 was the lowest this year,

There are 17 patients in ICUs, which is up by one on yesterday and on the June 23 figure.

