FIVE more quality ‘Q’ flags will fly alongside the 11 Blue Flags on Orihuela Costa this year.

The blue flag awards recognise compliance with standardised requirements for beaches and marinas throughout Spain and around the world.

FLAGGED UP: Antonio Sanchez receives the prestigious awards

The Q Flag gives additional prestige and kudos, being granted by the Spanish Tourist Quality Institute (ICTE).

The beaches chosen for recognition this year are Cala Capitan, Punta Prima, Mil Palmeras, Cala Estaca and La Glea.

All five are popular with expats living and staying in nearby areas like Torrevieja, Villamartin and Caboi Roig.

Beaches Councillor, Antonio Sanchez, collected the awards from the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

He stressed that: “this recognition is the result of the work that is carried out daily on the beaches of Orihuela.”

“They are also a guarantee of safety in the choice of destination by tourists, something so important in these times that we live,” he continued.