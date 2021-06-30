AN 82-year-old Belgian woman was mugged in a Calpe street when two men stole her handbag.

The duo have been arrested by the Guardia Civil after they tried to use the victim’s credit cards in a shop.

The men, aged 18 and 26, are repeat offenders, according to a police statement.

They attacked the octogenerian who gamely tried to resist and she received treatment at the Calpe health centre for a minor arm injury.

The thieves escaped on a stolen moped which had been adapted to start without a key.

In addition to violent robbery, the duo were also charged with moped theft, non-possession of a motorcycle license, and fraud.

Despite the assault and their previous criminal record, the two men were bailed by a Denia court.

