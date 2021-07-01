ONE of Spain’s busiest international airports has returned to full capacity following the coronavirus pandemic.

After ten months of closure, Malaga airport has reopened Terminal 2 and pier B from today (July 1).

According to bosses Aena the VIP lounge will also be swinging the doors open at the airport gears up for tourists to flock back to the Costa del Sol.

Aena has modernised some of the facilities in T2 including access to Pier B, the remodelling of toilets, the adaptation of Pier C for Schengen traffic and a comprehensive renovation of the air conditioning system.

It comes as the EU COVID-19 travel certificate officially comes into force across the European Union today with over 2.7 million documents issued so far in Spain.

The so-called ‘digital green certificate’ was formally approved by the 27 EU member states on May 20.

Some of Spain’s regions began to offer downloads of the document from early June, but the start dates have varied across the country.

The certificate’s aim is to allow free movement across EU countries.

It displays the vaccination record of a holder or, depending on which option is chosen, it can show details of a recent negative PCR test or ‘recovery’ from the coronavirus.

Figures obtained by the Efe news agency show that Catalunya has the highest amount of certificates issued at 681,600 followed by Andalucia on 462,394.

Numbers have not been made available for the Valencian Community while the Madrid region will begin issuing certificates from Thursday.

The Balearic Islands have already started to accept the document from travellers entering the area.

The certificate is available as a download from regional health department websites by inputting SIP health card details and using a passcode sent to mobile phones.

The document with a QR code can be printed off or stored on a phone.

