THE entire province of Malaga continues for another week at the lowest risk alert level for COVID-19.

Following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts yesterday afternoon to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality, the committee of experts has taken the decision for the whole of Malaga province to remain at the lowest risk alert level for coronavirus, despite a sharp increase in incidence rate in the last week.

In fact, the accumulated incidence rate in Malaga province, which is currently at 173.7, represents a rise of 18 points in less than one week.

Specifically, the incidence rate of the Costa del Sol health district has increased by 27.4 points, currently standing at 219.3, compared to 191.9 last week.

The Malaga health district stands at 168 compared to 143.0 seven days ago; and in the Guadalhorce Valley it at 187.5 compared to 166.3 a week ago.

On the other hand, the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days has decreased in the La Vega (Antequera) health district down from 136.1 last Wednesday to 118.0. It also fell in the Serrania health district, which went down to 67.3 compared to 94.5 seven days ago, and slightly lower in Axarquia, which went from 99.3 to 98.2.

As for the rest of Andalucia, Almeria is the only other province in the region which maintains the Alert Level 1 in all its health districts.

The alert systems in place throughout Spain guide health officials’ decisions on mobility restrictions and social-distancing rules.

In order to calculate the alert level, different sets of parameters are used including: Overall 14-day cumulative incidence, vaccination coverage, diagnostic tests for active infection, ICU bed and hospitalisation rates and the percentage of traceability.

