AN APARTMENT in Madrid with a staircase on top of the kitchen countertop is being advertised for an eye-watering €750 a month in a clear example of how crazy the capital’s rental property market has become.

Finding affordable accommodation can be a nightmare for many. The place never looks the same as in the advertising photos: the landlord will attempt to cover up the moldy patches in the bathroom, or the scratches to the wall paint, which they will inevitably then try to charge you for at the end of your lease.

However, a landlord in Madrid has taken this to new levels.

The flat in question is located in Madrid’s upmarket Salamanca district on Calle Ayala near Goya and has the stairs to the mezanine sleeping quarters of this “cute” (“coqueto”) apartment located directly on the sink countertop.

A Stairway to Heaven?

One twitter user commented that they initially thought the ridiculous stairs were for cat use only.

Cuando he visto la foto pensaba que eran escaleras para un gato? — Claus ???? (@SylHudson) June 22, 2021

While another commented that, on the bright side, you would never go to your room with dirty feet, as you can simply give them a wee dip in the sink before proceeding upstairs.

Sleeping quarters at the top of the stairs.

One could be forgiven therefore of thinking that this ‘cosy’ 40 m2 apartment would be on the cheaper side, yet the landlord is asking for the whopping sum of €750 per month!

The apartment boasts what it calls an ‘adjoining patio’ although dingy damp corner might be a more apt discription.

It is no wonder then, that so many young people in Spain opt to stay at home for university and continue to live with their parents well into adulthood.

