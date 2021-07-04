THE use of masks will be mandatory in the Caminito del Rey whenever the safety distance between visitors cannot be respected.

Since last Saturday, June 26, the obligatory use of masks outdoors is no longer compulsory, as long as a social distance of 1.5 meters between non-cohabitants can be respected and applies to open spaces such as Spain’s iconic Caminito del Rey.

According to Malaga’s Provincial Council, visitors to the Caminito del Rey must always have a mask at hand in the event of possible crowding on the route or when social distance of 1.5 meters cannot be observed between non-cohabitants.

Mask use will be mandatory in the following scenarios: in groups of non-cohabitants; on public transport to the Kings Path; in the queues that may form at the exit of the tour or at the access to the bathrooms and inside.

In fact, under the new face mask rules, fines of up to €100 can be handed out to nonconformists.

Since its reopening to the public in spring 2021, the Caminito del Rey has followed all necessary anti-COVID-19 prevention protocols that guarantee safety of visitors and has earned it the title of ‘Prepared against Covid’ by the Secretary State of Tourism.

Those interested in visiting the Kings Path can purchase tickets through the official website http://www.caminitodelrey.info/es/ .

