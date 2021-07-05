THE much-anticipated annual Feria Y Fiesta Estepona is back with a week-long celebration of festivities, music and culture.

To mark the beginning of the fair, the parade of Giants and Cabezudos will light up the streets as it marches through the through the city centre, at 7pm on July 6.

Credit: Estepona City Council

Celebrations carry on late into the evening, with a variety of performances including Flamenco dancing, fireworks, live music, fairground rides and stalls.

The following day, Wednesday, July 7, is dedicated to children, who have 50% off the attractions.

Festivities continue until the evening of July 11, with highlights throughout the week including a dance performance from the Academy of Monica Pena in the Municipal Booth (July 8), a bullfight (July 10), and will close with a final performance from the Cat Forever Orchestra.

Dancing and live music will bring the town to life.

Marking the start of summer, Feria Y Fiesta is celebrated in honour of the Virgin del Carmen (the patron saint of the sea) and is a true highlight for those living in Estepona.

Find the full programme here.

