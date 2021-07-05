A FOOTBALL coach has been arrested in Jerez de la Frontera for grooming and taking advantage of five minors through social media.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has been charged for sexually abusing minors, aged between 12 and 15, and for possession of child pornography.

The detainee contacted the minors through social media under a false profile in which he posed as a girl and exchanged files with sexual content, according to a police statement.

The investigation began last May when two people complained to police about an adult who had contact with minors through a digital platform.

Police traced it back to the children’s football team coach, who had been in contact with several of former players.

Taking advantage of the trust and existing relationship with the members, he duped them by soliciting and sending sexual content.

Once he had achieved his objective, he convinced them to ‘delete the conversations and photos from their phones so there was no evidence and instructed them not to tell their parents anything’, said police.

The suspect, who has no previous police record, has had his phone seized and it is currently being analysed to see if he has committed similar acts in the past.

