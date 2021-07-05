VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, has not ruled out expanding restrictions in the Valencian Community if rising COVID-19 infections increase pressure on hospitals.

Coronavirus cases have quadrupled in the last fortnight, mainly among younger people in the region.

Hospital admissions and death rates, however, remain low.

Hospitalisations last Friday(July 2) stood at 174 with just 19 patients in intensive care.

Speaking today(July 5) Ximo Puig, said: “If pressure rises on hospitals, then I do not rule out expanding the restrictions as we review the pandemic each day.”

Some regions like Cantabria and Navarra are pruning back or even stopping nightlife activity which attracts younger unvaccinated customers who are the most susceptible to catching COVID-19.

National figures show that people in their 20s are showing three times the national contagion rate over a 14-day period.

Clubs and late bars in the Valencian Community are allowed to stay open until 2.00 am with 50% indoor capacity limits and dancing prohibited.

Ximo Puig said: “We are still in a pandemic and we must ensure that prudence prevails and I appeal to the youngest to exercise extreme caution because the rising number of infections in recent days is very worrying.”

Asked about the re-arranged Valencia City Fallas dates in September, Puig said the ‘priority is health’ and that the event was ‘still too far away to talk about’.

READ MORE LAST MINUTE COVID-19 TESTS IN SPAIN TO MAKE YOUR TRAVEL PLANS GO SMOOTHLY

COVID ‘COMPLACENY’ WARNING FOR YOUNG PEOPLE AHEAD OF CLAMPDOWN ON PARTIES