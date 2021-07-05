SPECSAVERS in Guardamar del Segura are swapping unwanted plastic bags for reusable alternatives during ‘Plastic Free July’.

BAGGED IT: free reusable bags from Specsavers

The popular British optician is inviting the public to bring five used plastic bags into the store to exchange them for a free fabric bag.

The plastic bags will then be recycled to ensure that they do not go into landfill, long seen as a potentially harmful method of disposal.

Store director, Lisa James, explains: ‘Plastic bags are a big problem for our environment as they can end up in landfill and break down to small, toxic particles, or in our oceans, where they are responsible for killing an estimated 100,000 marine animals each year.“

Continuing, “This is why we’re offering the first 50 customers to book an eye test free reusable bags in store during Plastic Free July.”

“We’re asking them to bring five used plastic bags to exchange, in the hope that it will encourage people to make the switch from plastic to reusable – we will then recycle the bags on their behalf.”

Eye tests are free and you can book by calling the store on 965 083 273 or via the website www.specsavers.es

The used plastic bags can be taken into the store on Avda. País Valenciano 43-Bajo, Guardamar Del Segura.

Plastic Free July® is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution – so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities.

Find out more at www.plasticfreejuly.org

