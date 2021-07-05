GIBRALTAR is ready to begin vaccinating 12-15 year-olds with with the Pfizer jab, providing the UK vaccine committee gives the go-ahead.

The vaccine was approved for use on this age group earlier in June by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who said it had carried out ‘rigorous review’.

Children aged 12-15 could be next on the vaccination list, providing the UK approves the programme.

The data is based on more than 2,000 children aged 12 to 15, who took part in US Pfizer vaccine trials.

The results showed no cases of Covid-19 one week after the second dose – compared to 16 cases in the placebo group – and the vaccine appeared to work as well in adolescents as in young adults aged 16-25.

At present, the UK is only offering jabs to 12-15 year olds who fall into a high risk category.

In Spain, vaccinations of children in this age group is set to begin in August, with the hope that children can return to school fully vaccinated in September.

