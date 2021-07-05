THE Balearic government has decided to enforce new restrictions in areas populated with British tourists.

From today, San Antonio in Ibiza and Magaluf, Playa de Palma and S’Arenal in Mallorca will be hit with what the government has described as ‘special measures against coronavirus’.

These include capacity limits, with a maximum of 100 people permitted to congregate indoors and 200 people outdoors.

For bars and restaurants, no more than six people can sit at a table inside and 10 outdoors with the closing time now set at 2am.

Shops and supermarkets will also be prohibited from selling alcohol between 9pm and 8am each day.

Revealing the restrictions at a press conference this morning, spokesman and tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that now the UK government had given the green light for travel to the Balearic Islands, the archipelago had seen a noticeable influx of British tourists.

“We ask all tourists to act responsibly and especially young people since this is the age group where infections are rising the most,” said the minister.

He also noted that the government’s tourism reactivation plan had been a success, seen in the ‘sharp increase in flights to the Balearics’ in recent days.

