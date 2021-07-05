NEW coronavirus infections reached 3,662 cases over the weekend in the Valencian Community.

Today’s(July 5) figure of 1,970 new COVID-19 cases combined with 1,692 reported on Saturday brings a total eight times higher than the 451 weekend numbers a fortnight ago.

The scale of the rise is swift as the previous weekend’s returns came in at 1,338.

Over 70% of new infections are coming from Valencia Province with unvaccinated younger people suffering the most.

Valencia’s health ministry said that almost half of new cases(49.4%) in the last month are in the 15 to 29 age group.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, warned that fresh restrictions might be introduced if rising infections translated into increased pressure on regional hospitals.

Puig may follow suit with other regions in targeting night life businesses mainly frequented by younger people.

Hospitalisations are rising with 246 current admissions, which have nearly doubled in a week from 126, and are up on last Friday’s figure of 174.

ICU patient number remain low at just 23, which is an increase of nine on a week-to-week basis.

No deaths have been reported today with the pandemic death toll remaining at 7,457.

Just seven fatalities have been reported in the last week, with most them dating back to early in the year.

The vaccine programme appears to be doing its job in the older section of the community with minimal deaths and ICU cases.

The health ministry said that up to today, 1.96 million people in the region had been fully immunised against the coronavirus with just over 750,000 residents awaiting a second injection.

