AROUND 60 bus passengers are in self-isolation for COVID-19 after an infected teenage girl skipped confinement from a mental health facility.

Cartagena Policia Local intercepted the Cartagena to La Manga bus service on Saturday night(July 3) in the Murcia region.

They received information that the 17-year-old teenager, who fled from Santa Lucia Hospital, could have taken the bus to La Manga.

Officers stopped the vehicle just before Cabo de Palos and found her on board.

The bus was diverted back to Cartagena and the Policia Local car park.

The teenager was taken by ambulance back to Santa Lucia with the passengers told that they had to go into self-quarantine.

They had to wait for family members or friends to pick them up.

The bus, operated by Alsa, was then thoroughly disinfected.