A man who broke the jaw of a female security guard at an Orihuela Costa finca has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in a four-star Benidorm hotel.

The 36-year-old assailant teamed up with a 39-year-old fellow Lithuanian to burgle the property earlier this year.

The female guard was restrained brutally in a semi-strangulation hold that broke her jaw.

The men stole her mobile phone and €400 before taking items from the finca.

They tried to sabotage the CCTV system but the Guardia Civil got enough footage to identify who they were.

A fortnight before the finca assault, the duo had been arrested in Torrevieja and released on bail for falsifying their Lithuanian identity papers.

Locating them proved to be tricky as they moved around Spain using a variety of fake names.

The 36-year-old was eventually detained in a Benidorm hotel.

His colleague was tracked down to a Madrid prison where he was awaiting extradition to Estonia to serve a ten-year jail sentence for belonging to a violent robbery and fraud gang.

