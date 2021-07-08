GIBRALTAR Police are investigating the death of Gabriel Mihai, whose body was found last Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old was found in the Alameda Gardens, at roughly 9:20am, on Sunday 4 July.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have spoken to Gabriel in the days leading up to last Sunday, and especially those who had any contact with him between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Those local to the area, and may know of any suspicious activity, are also welcomed to share any information they can.

To speak to the police about this incident, please call 20072500.

