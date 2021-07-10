TWO Valencian coastal towns are among the eight prettiest fishing villages in Spain.

Peñiscola in Castellon and the island of Tabarca off the coast of Alicante are high up on the national ranking based on criteria including beaches, nature, food and culture.

The former is most famous for its castle and beaches, combining history and tradition with modernity and offering several seafront resorts that make it an ideal holiday destination this summer.

Peñiscola is also well known among fans of cinema and series, as it has hosted filming for blockbusters including Game of thrones and Charlton Heston’s El Cid.

Peñiscola

Tabarca is the only inhabited island in the Valencia region, measuring 1,800 metres long and just 400 metres wide. It was originally used as a shelter by pirates and is best reached by boat.

The trip out to Tabarca lasts one hour and costs €20, with delights such as the museum and the traditional caldero meal awaiting travellers.

Together with the two Valencian entries, the list features Cudillero and Lastres (Asturias), Pollença (Mallorca), Los Caños de Meca (Cadiz), Mundaka (Vizcaya), and Comillas (Cantabria).

Not everything is ideal, however. Environmentalist group Ecologistas en Accion recently published their yearly ‘black flags’ report denouncing the six worst beaches in the Valencian Community.

Tabarca

They are Platja de la Basseta (Peñiscola), Playa del rio Cervol (Vinaros), Edar Pinedo (Valencia), Valencia port, Bahia de Xabia (Javea) and Cala Mosca (Alicante).

Ecologists have included these six spots on the list of 48 black flag beaches throughout Spain, due mainly to the presence of sewage and its faulty treatment.

