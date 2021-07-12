A British man has been jailed for five years after repeatedly stabbing a fellow Brit in a Benidorm bar.

He pled guilty to attempted homicide at his trial.

Once he serves two-thirds of the sentence, he will be deported from Spain.

A special order also bans him from returning for five years from the moment he is expelled.

In addition, the Alicante Provincial Court ordered him to pay nearly €38,000 in compensation to the victim.

It’s not been disclosed whether the unnamed assailant was a resident or a tourist.

The incident started at around 7.50 pm on January 18, 2020 at an undisclosed Benidorm bar.

The attacker started a fight for ‘unknown reasons’ with a man, with his partner stepping in to stop the altercation.

The convicted Brit then produced a knife from his backpack and stabbed the ‘peace-maker’ several times in his arms, chest and head before running away.

The victim needed emergency surgery and suffered permanent restricted mobility to one of his hands.

