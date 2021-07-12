THE Valencia region is on red alert for extreme heat today (Monday July 12).

Following similar warnings in southern Spain and orange alerts – the previous step – in the Valencian Community over the last couple of weeks, the region is expected to easily break the 40ºC mark today.

More specifically, Spanish state weather agency Aemet has decreed code red throughout the provinces of Valencia and Alicante, with predictions for a whopping 43ºC in the regional capital.

The alarm for extreme temperatures will remain active along the southern half of Valencia Province, both on the coast and inland, between 1 and 10 pm with temperatures that could reach 42ºC, while northern Alicante Province is expected to hit 41ºC.

Photo by Cordon Press

Experts strongly urge residents to avoid the hottest times of day between 12 and 5 pm, when direct sunlight is strongest and can be potentially dangerous – especially among elderly people and those convalescing from illness.

Meanwhile, in Castellon, afternoon clouds could bring light showers to the inland, which added to suspended dust in the atmosphere could reduce visibility, so drivers are urged to be extra careful.

Thermometers are predicted to drop considerably from tomorrow (Tuesday), with top temperatures expected to sit around 28ºC and possible rainfall by Wednesday.

In all probability, the rain will be muddy due to the presence of African dust, so best not to wash your car just yet.

The rest of the week is expected to continue in a similar fashion, with temperatures slowly climbing back up towards the weekend.

