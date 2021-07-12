A British man has been arrested over sexually abusing and extorting a British child in the Alicante area.

He’s also been charged with drugs possession with police seizing eight kilos of marijuana plus cocaine, heroin and a large assortment of stimulant pills(pictured above).

The Policia Nacional say that the 67-year-old plied the girl, aged under 15, with alcohol and drugs before assaulting her.

The man recorded explicit videos of her and said he would ‘release them’ to her family and friends if she did not have sex with him again.

The youngster refused his demands and reported him to the Policia Nacional.

A police statement said that the man rented out rooms and lived on the premises.

The British girl did cleaning work at the accommodation and he built up a bond with her by giving her alcohol and drugs.

Police seized computers and mobile phones containing child pornography from the man’s property.

He has been charged with sexual abuse, extortion, the corruption of a minor, and crimes against public health.

