DOMESTIC tourism is keeping Castellon hotels afloat this year.

According to new figures published by regional hospitality trade association Hosbec, the hotel sector in the northern Valencian province is currently hitting occupation levels of around 72.5% – of which 90% are visitors from other parts of Spain.

Weekends see an increase in occupation of over 86%, with nearly 90% of all Hosbec-related businesses now open throughout the province.

Within the Valencian Community, only the Costa Blanca – not including Benidorm – have achieved similar success rates with nearly 72% of rooms occupied.

However, in the case of Alicante Province, foreign travellers accounted for a greater percentage of the total – up to 16%.

Photo by Cordon Press

Benidorm and Valencia city, the other two major destinations analysed in Hosbec’s report, registered occupation figures of 63% and 64%, respectively.

Analysts suggest that the statistics show a positive trend in visitor and business levels and no severe effects caused by the recent spike in COVID infections and the restrictions enforced by the regional government.

However, the same sources also reveal that reservations are beginning to slow down slightly, which could indicate that potential visitors are waiting to see how the situation pans out and looking to book at the last minute, just in case.

Meanwhile, Hosbec admits that several hotels have already cancelled large public events and meetings they had planned for the summer.

It appears that efforts by the Castellon tourism trade to attract visitors from areas such as Andalucia and the Basque Country are paying off, and all eyes are now on the epidemiologic indicators and the authorities’ response.

